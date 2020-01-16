19-year-old connected to southeast Topeka shooting bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday Larry D. Huggins III, the man involved in a November southeast Topeka homicide, was bound over for trial.

On Nov. 12, officers responded to 2414 SE Maryland Ave on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Owen M. Hughes, 15, inside the home and Reginald L. McKinney, 21, in the yard. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said during the preliminary hearing Wednesday, the district attorney’s office showed evidence that Huggins, along with McKinney Jr. and others, tried to force their way into the home where Hughes lived. The suspects and Hughes exchanged gunfire. Huggins was taken to a local hospital and was eventually arrested.

Larry D. Huggins III

According to Kagay, the court found probable cause for Huggins to stand trial on four felonies:

First Degree Murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Attempted Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Kagay said the homicide charge is for the death of Hughes and it was an act of self-defense by Hughes that resulted in McKinney’s death.

Huggins remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 11.