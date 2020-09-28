19-year-old man shot in Manhattan, no suspect yet

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – At approximately 5:15 a.m., Monday morning, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Hobbs Drive in Manhattan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim, a 19-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of his injuries.

Officers were still on scene early Monday morning, as this is an active investigation.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information, please contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.