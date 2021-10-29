19-year-old Topeka man fails to stop, flees from deputies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old male is in custody and facing several charges following a traffic stop near SW 17th Street and SW Washburn Avenue Thursday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2009 Pontiac G6 near SW 17th Street and SW Fillmore Street for failing to dim the headlights.

This incident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BTdf45UMf5 — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) October 29, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver failed to stop and near SW 17th Street and SW Washburn Avenue, rear-ended a minivan before leaving the roadway, and came to a stop after striking a tree and utility pole.

The driver, Corey T. Robinson (19) of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported by

ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Robinson faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, contributing to the

misconduct of a child, failure to yield, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, driving without

being licensed and passing in a no-passing zone.

The passenger, a 15-year-old female runaway from Topeka, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.



