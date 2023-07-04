TOPEKA (KSNT) – State troopers say a Topeka man is in a local hospital following a crash in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash logs state that the crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and southeast Stubbs Road. A Chevy Cobalt was traveling west on Highway 40, while a Ford F-150 was traveling east. The driver of the Cobalt went left of the center line and hit the F-150 head-on.

The 19-year-old driver of the Cobalt was listed as being seriously injured in the crash while the 54-year-old driver of the F-150 came away with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.