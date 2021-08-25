19-year-old Topeka teen killed after one-vehicle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka woman was killed Tuesday when her vehicle collided with a barrier wall on the Kansas Turnpike.

Chelsie Randel, 19, of Topeka, was driving westbound on I-70 when the 2002 Jeep she was driving left the road, drove on the outside shoulder of the road, hit a guardrail, went across the westbound lanes, and hit the inside barrier wall. Randel was ejected from the vehicle when the Jeep rolled several times.

The crash happened on I-70 in Leavenworth County.

Randel was not wearing a seatbelt according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.