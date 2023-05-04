TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the lions at the Topeka Zoo has passed away, according to zoo officials.

Ashley Read with the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center told KSNT 27 News that 19-year-old lioness Zuri passed away. Zuri had passed the median life expectancy for African lions and was fighting a suspected kidney disease for the past two years. Zuri began showing signs of a loss in appetite over the past two months and completely stopped eating on Tuesday, May 2.

Zuri was anesthetized for a veterinary exam the next day which confirmed suspicions of renal failure, according to Read. The decision was ultimately made to euthanize the lioness.

Zuri and her sister Asante were born on April 6, 2004 at the Fort Worth Zoo and arrived in Topeka on April 26, 2005, according to Read. Zuri became famous for growing a mane after the male lion, Avus, died in 2019.

“Zuri was truly a lioness in charge, and her strong and independent personality was evident to all who knew her,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “She was always fierce, yet had an amazing relationship with our animal care sraff. Zuri has always been a star in our hearts and we will miss her tremedously.”

The media life expectancy for African lions is 16.9 years, according to Read. Her death comes a little over a week after the zoo announced the arrival of a new male lion, Tatu, on April 23.

“Asante if facing her own age-related challenges,” said Simpson. “Especially because of the bond she shared with her sister, we will be extra attentive to Asante’s needs for the foreseeable future.”