1st free coronavirus testing site in Manhattan comes with lunch

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is now offering free coronavirus testing at a Manhattan church.

Drive-up testing is taking place at Vineyard Community church, and this is the first time the health department has offered free testing in the area.

The drive-through was open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People are able to drive up,, fill out paperwork for the health department and get tested on site. Participants also received a free lunch.

Health officials chose this location because it has an under served population when it comes to healthcare and wanted to give people who may not have been able to get tested otherwise, a chance.

The department’s Administrative Director Julie Gibbs said results from the test will be ready in two to four days.

“Anyone can get tested, you do not have to have symptoms or a doctor’s order. If you’re just curious and want to know or maybe you’ve been in contact with somebody who has tested positive, you can sure come through and get tested,” Julie Gibbs said.

She said they’re hoping to offer another free testing site like this one in the future but don’t have any final plans just yet.