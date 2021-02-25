1st Infantry Division crews going through tank certification at Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT)- Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley are participating in tank certification. Those who live in the Manhattan, Fort Riley or Junction City area may hear loud noises coming from the area.

Fifteen crews are going through certification. They’re being tested on the tanks four weapons:

Two .30 caliber machine guns

One .50 caliber machine gun

One 120 millimeter main gun

Each crew consists of a commander, gunner, loader and driver. The testing takes place every six months and the crew must re-qualify every time a new member gets added to the team.

“They qualify as a crew together,” 1st Lt. Andrew Kitzhaber said. “Once you build that teamwork with the four crew members, if you are going to scramble the crew around you have to basically restart everything and learn how to work together as a different crew.”

Kitzhaber said each crew will be tested both during the day and the night. The crews will also run different scenarios, like bioweapons attack and systems failure.

“We are basically conducting the culminating event of months worth of training to get our crews to work together cohesively to employ their weapons systems effectively,” Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Boell. “That’s critical to any unit because once we got to collective operations at a larger scale our crews need to be able to run their tanks as efficiently as possible in order for the unit to succeed.”

Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division will be in the field training and testing until March 10.