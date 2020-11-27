1st Infantry Division gives Fort Riley soldiers safe, traditional Thanksgiving meal

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The 1st Infantry Division gave their soldiers a Thanksgiving meal they deserved on Thursday at Fort Riley, even with the coronavirus.

Thanksgiving afternoon they served around 1,500 soldiers a dinner as part of their tradition.

“We could cancel Thanksgiving, but of course being in the Army and being at Fort Riley and with Service members being so far away from their families, we wanted to ensure that we continue this tradition that the Army has,” said Sgt. Kananikapuamauhia Samson, culinary specialist for the 1st Infantry Division.

Due to coronavirus, barriers were put up at the tables, tents were set up outside to create more space and to-go dishes were also served.

The different dining facilities also had a competition where they chose a theme for their dinners, including Taste of Europe and Island Fusion. They then served meals related to that with decorations and even entertainment.

Typically the dinner is open to the soldiers and their families, but this year it was just for the soldiers to keep their loved ones safe.