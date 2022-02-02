HOPE (KSNT) – A 2.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Hope, Kansas on Wednesday night.

The report came through the U.S. Geological Survey which showed that the earthquake occurred just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. The earthquake occurred about four miles to the northeast of Hope and 17 miles southeast of Abilene.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake is minor compared to most other earthquakes. If you were in the area of the earthquake and happened to feel it, you can report the experience to the USGS here.