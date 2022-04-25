TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two adults and their cat escaped an early Monday morning fire in Topeka.

Firefighters called out at 7 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the single-story structure at 2973 SE Highland Court. Although the two people and a cat inside were able to escape, firefighters did a search to make sure no other occupants were still in the home, according to Interim Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. They did not find anyone else.

An early investigation determined the fire was accidental and associated with electrical circuitry. The fire marshal said it caused more than $10,000 in damage to the home.