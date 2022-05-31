OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were arrested after being caught using drugs on Monday, the Osage County Sherriff’s Office said.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, the Osage County Sherriff’s Deputy planned to serve a civil paper to a residence near Carbondale, on the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road. When the deputy arrived, he found Marie Bagby, 59, and Dennis Lee, 68, using illegal narcotics, according to the OCSO. The deputy took Bagby into custody with no problem, but Lee took off on foot.

The sheriff’s office used a K9 unit to track Lee who was then arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement. Bagby was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.