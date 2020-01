BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were arrested after a car chase went through a few different counties.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Horton and in Brown County. An officer tried to stop a car when it took off. Police and deputies chased the car into Nemaha County where it crashed.

Andrew Davis, 30, and LaShaina Simon, 21, both from Holton, were arrested.

Davis faces theft and drug charges, as well as running from law enforcement. Simon also faces drug and theft charges.