TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday morning’s icy weather didn’t keep two men from breaking into a north Topeka home.

Topeka police said they got a call about the burglary on Northwest Tyler Street just after 8 a.m.

When officers got to the home, they saw Chad Kidd, 34, and Michael Jaimez, 27, inside.

They’re both booked on multiple charges including burglary, theft and trespassing.