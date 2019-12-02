2 arrested in Shawnee County on separate drug and theft cases

(Photos from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men within a couple of days for separate drug and theft cases.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received information about a previous burglary. Sheriff Brian Hill and a detective served a search warrant in the 800 block of Southeast Rice Road, where they said they found methamphetamine, stolen property, a stolen assault rifle and a handgun.

Shawn K. Morris (Photo from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The sheriff’s office arrested Shawn Morris, 48, of Topeka with the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Stolen Property

The sheriff’s office said it’s continuing to follow up on criminal activity associated with this incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Stephanie Dicken at (785) 251-2200.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Depuity found a stolen Chevy Colorado truck around 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Northwest Walnut Grove.

The driver, Christopher Kittle, 34, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Christopher D. Kittle (Photo from the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Kittle faces the following charges: