2 arrested in Topeka after found with stolen car from Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested two people on Friday after finding a handgun and stolen car during a traffic stop.

Justin R. Shumway, 37, and Tina M. Funk, 26, are facing multiple charges from the incident.

Around 8:15 a.m. a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a Chevy Malibu for failing to signal a lane change. The car was stopped in a driveway in the 200 block of Northwest Jay Street.

Shumway, the passenger, took off running and was seen throwing a 9 mm handgun. He was caught on Northwest Studer Street while trying to leave in another vehicle.

Shumway was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as a federal warrant for a parole violation from a previous charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Funk, the driver, was booked into the Department of Corrections on an out of county misdemeanor warrant. The Chevy Malibu was confirmed to be stolen out of Wichita.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Pending charges include driving without a license, misdemeanor obstruction, fail to signal movement prior to 100 feet and possession of stolen property.