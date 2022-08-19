TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has released the details around the aggravated assault arrest of two Topeka residents.

According to the TPD, on Aug. 17, they helped another law enforcement agency with a traffic stop. During this stop, two individuals from an on-going investigation were found and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview.

As a result, Amarean Epps, 18 and Lester Bozeman, 38, both of Topeka, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: