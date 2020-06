MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– Two bars, 785 Bar and Rock A Belly Bar and Deli, have been added to Riley County’s outbreak list, after more than four cases “from one place and time,” the local health department said Friday.

The bars join the Aggieville bar district and the K-State Football team as the four outbreak areas in Riley County.

The county has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases since reopening bars. Most of the cases are in patients 18-24 years old.