TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ethan Jennings (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

Randi Michelle Reaney (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a resident contacted the sheriff’s office about a mail theft the previous day at her home on SW 69th Street in Auburn. As the investigation moved forward deputies discovered additional mail thefts. Some of those thefts were linked to fraudulent purchases at several local businesses.

On Wed., Aug. 3 the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Fugitive Warrant Unit, and Crime Scene Investigations and Patrol Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of SW Fillmore Street.

During the search, law enforcement discovered stolen property and two individuals were arrested.

Reaney and Ethan Jennings, 31, were both arrested. Jennings was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.