TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement are blocking part of downtown Topeka after a crash.

Topeka Police Department’s dispatch told 27 News reports of a 2-car crash came in at 6 p.m. near SW 15th Street and SW Topeka Boulevard. Officials say Topeka Boulevard is blocked off and disrupting traffic.

Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News one individual is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

