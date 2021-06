TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in custody after leading the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit through Jackson County and into northern Shawnee County according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The pursuit ended in the 1300 block of Polk Street in Topeka.

