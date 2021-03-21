2 dead after crash in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking into what caused a fatal crash in North Topeka Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to Highway 24 and NE Meriden Road shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of an injury accident involving a motorcycle and truck.

Both the motorcycle and truck had two people inside.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Medical American Response to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The passenger of the Motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the truck were not hurt.

The area surrounding Highway 24 and NE Meriden Remains closed while officers investigate.