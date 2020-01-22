2 dead in Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Hwy 68, just eight miles east of Ottawa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said James G. Tracy, 67, of Rantoul, was headed east on K68 Highway when he lost control and hit a steel guard rail.

He then veered off into the westbound lane of traffic, which caused another car, driven by Erica L. Drinkard, 40, of Paola, to hit the passenger side of his car.

KHP said Tracy’s passenger, Harry R. Mock, 14, of Rantoul, also died.