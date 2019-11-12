2 dead in southeast Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said two people are dead after a shooting in southeast Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the shooting came in just after 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Southeast Maryland Avenue.

One of the deceased was found inside, the other was found outside.

Topeka police said officers are looking for three men that ran from the area. There is no description of these men at this time.

Officers are currently on scene investigating a reported shooting in the 2400 block of SE Maryland Ave. Media staging will be at the corner of 25th and Maryland. Further updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/Wjup3tJB5r — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) November 12, 2019

Topeka police said there’s no indication that the public is in danger.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at (785) 368-9125 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 368-9551.