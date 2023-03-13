MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday that caused thousands of dollars in damage and claimed the lives of two pets.

Ryan Almes, Deputy Fire Chief with the Manhattan Fire Department, reports that firefighters were called at 3:27 p.m. on March 13 to the 1100 block of Yuma Street. on a possible house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the window of a one-story home.

Almes said firefighters entered the home and managed to contain the fire within 10 minutes. Two dogs were outside the home when firefighters arrived, another was rescued during the operation and two more were found dead within the home. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Total estimated losses come to $33,000 with $8,000 in damage to contents of the home and $25,000 in damage to the structure.