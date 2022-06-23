TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals are facing charges of aggravated robbery after an arrest Wednesday in the 1200 block of NE Winfield Ave.

On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 1:42 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to NE Winfield Ave. following a report of an attempted aggravated robbery.

Cody Cooper, Quadream Williams (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers found the suspect’s car and were able to detain several individuals who spoke to detectives.

Quadream Williams, 20, of Topeka, and Cody Cooper, 20, of Topeka were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.