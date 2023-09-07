TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road crews will be closing two highway ramps in Topeka within the next seven days for repairs.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) shared in a press release it plans to close ramps on I-470 and I-70 in Topeka. Friday, Sept. 8, the on-and-off ramps will be closed for bridge repair work. The roadway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until work is compete, according to KDOT.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, KDOT crews will be closing the westbound I-70 exit ramp to Southeast 10th Avenue for overlay work to be dome on Southeast 10th Avenue. The exit will be closed from approximately 4 a.m. to noon, according to KDOT.

Photo courtesy of KDOT.

The closures will be marked by barricades, signs and cones. According to KDOT, no detours will be posted on the highways and motorists will need to use alternate routes.