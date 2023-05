SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A car crash near Washburn Rural Middle School left two people with minor injuries.

A law enforcement officer told our Channel 27 News reporter a driver and passenger of a vehicle were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a crash at 11:43 a.m. on Southwest 61st St. The crash scene is being worked by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

