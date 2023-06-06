MANHATTAN (KSNT) – First responders were at the scene of a car crash in Manhattan that sent two people to a nearby hospital.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) posted on social media at 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 that the northbound offramp at North Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue was closed to traffic due to a car crash. As of 10:05 a.m., the crash scene was cleared by first responders.

Aaron Wintermote with the RCPD told KSNT 27 News that two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The wreck involved two vehicles.

