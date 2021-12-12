2 hurt after shooting in Aggieville, RCPD asking for pictures & video

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was shot and another hurt in a shooting in Aggieville early Sunday morning.

The Riley County Police Department said the shooting happened inside Tate’s Bar just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man with a concussion. Police said both men were taken to Via Christi, but the man with a gunshot wound was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail. Police have not identified either man.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information, pictures or video to contact Janelle Compagnone at (785) 537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.

