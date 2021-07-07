2 hurt in Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating after two people were hurt in a Central Topeka shooting Wednesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Southwest Buchanan Street after someone reported they’d been shot at. The caller left the scene before officers arrived, according to TPD.

Shortly after, two people arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. TPD said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections

The police department said while investigating, officers found Tyzale J. Banks-Hall, 20, of Topeka, who they said had a stolen gun. His connection to the shooting incident is under investigation, but he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of stolen property.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call police at 785-368-9400. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers.