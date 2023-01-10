GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people who died during a car crash in Geary County have been identified by law enforcement.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Kelly Clements, 32, of Fort Riley and Donna May, 72, of Milford, died during a wreck on I-70 involving multiple vehicles.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Clements, was traveling east in the west lanes on I-70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield when it crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra, the highway patrol said. A 76-year-old man driving the Elantra was seriously injured in the crash.