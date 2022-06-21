SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who law enforcement believe are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV have been identified by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron M. Griffith, 25, of Topeka, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, of Topeka, were both arrested on Tuesday, June 14.

According to the sheriff’s office, thousands of dollars worth of items including cash, personal items and financial cards were stolen on June 2, including a motor vehicle, in the 6000 block of SW Pointe Drive in Topeka.

During the investigation, photos and videos were obtained from the neighborhood and local

businesses. With help from residents, the two individuals authorities believe were responsible, were positively identified.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Griffith was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on sheriff’s office charges of conspiracy, identity theft, burglary to a vehicle, theft, criminal damage and criminal use of a financial charge.

Clinton was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections by the Topeka Police Department. Clinton will be facing charges of conspiracy to commit burglary by the Sheriff’s Office.