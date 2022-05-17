TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two men are in custody following an early morning chase through Topeka on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly after 3 a.m. on May 17, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2007 Kia Sedona near SW Topeka Boulevard and SW University Boulevard that had an expired tag that returned to a different vehicle. Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued through southwestern Shawnee County and north into the City of Topeka on SW Wanamaker Road. The Topeka Police Department assisted in the chase and successfully deployed stop sticks in the 2600 block of SW Wanamaker Road. The driver continued north where he lost control and came to rest near SW 17th Street, according to police.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Illegal narcotics and a firearm were found in the vehicle during the investigation.

The driver of the car, Tommy E. Dunn Sr., 53, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

Felony flee and elude

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony interference with law enforcement

Registration violations

Numerous traffic infractions

The passenger in the car, Philip C. Rine, 30, of Topeka , was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.