JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is responding to a car crash in Jackson County that injured one person and left another dead Friday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that it and state troopers are at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Highway 75 northbound about one mile south of Holton. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment with one reportedly dying of their injuries.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Go to www.kandrive.org to keep up with traffic alerts in your area.