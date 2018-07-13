2 injured in northern Shawnee County crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka woman and a 9-year-old Topeka girl were injured in a two-vehicle crash in northern Shawnee County.
The crash occurred on North U.S. 75 at NW 62nd Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2008 Ford SUV was north on U.S. 75 when the driver of a 2016 Jeep SUV heading westbound and crossing over the northbound lanes failed to yield, colliding with the Ford.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Karen Harder, 61, of Wheaton, was not injured.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as Carolyn Perez, 40, and a passenger, identified as Gabbi Perez, 9, both from Topeka, were taken to Stormont Vail with injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, according to KHP.
