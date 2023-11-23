POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Serious injuries were reported in a crash on U.S. Highway 24 on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports the crash happened at 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 and Lake Elbo Road. A Ford Edge was facing south on Lake Elbo Road as it waited to turn right onto the highway while a Buick Enclave was facing north at the intersection of Lake Elbo Road and 24 Highway at the yield sign as it also waited to turn left onto the highway.

The KHP said the Ford failed to yield to traffic moving west and hit a Toyota Prius. The Buick was turning left onto the highway when it was hit by both the Prius and the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old woman from Paxico, was listed as having serious injuries. The 52-year-old woman driving the Prius was listed as having minor injuries. The driver of the Buick was not injured in the crash. Each driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

