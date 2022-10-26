Two people were injured following a hit-and-run crash on the interstate in Kansas.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at noon on Oct. 26 on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue. One vehicle, listed as a semi-truck, and a Honda Accord were both traveling south on I-635 when the semi-truck changed lanes into the Accord. The driver of the Accord lost control and hit the median barrier wall.

The semi-truck continued traveling on the highway. The driver and a passenger in the Accord suffered minor injuries during the crash. Both Accord occupants were wearing their seat belts.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can contact the KHP at 785-296-6800.