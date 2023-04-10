Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to remove the names of those injured in the motorcycle crashes.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) responded to two motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Manhattan.

On Saturday around 1:15 a.m., police responded to a report of an injury crash in the 3200 block of Staff Hill Rd. When officers arrived they found a 42-year-old man of Lithia Fl. laying on the side of the road unresponsive.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition for additional treatment, according to the RCPD. He was not wearing a helmet a the time of the crash.

A second motorcycle driver, Travis Rusch, 35, of Manhattan was at the scene and found to be intoxicated, according to RCPD. Rusch was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Rusch was issued a total bond of $750. Rusch was no longer in custody as of Monday morning, according to the RCPD.

In a separate injury motorcycle crash Sunday, the RCPD responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 11:15 a.m. at Bluemont Ave. and North 4th St.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old woman of Enterprise had crashed after hitting a curb, according to the RCPD. She was taken to Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a broken leg.