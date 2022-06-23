TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been injured following a shooting in Central Topeka on Thursday.

Topeka police said two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries caused by gunshot wounds following a shooting around 6:30 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of Washburn and Munson. The two victims have since been stabilized and are expected to recover.

The alleged shooter has also been taken into custody by TPD. While police are still on the scene as of 8:19 p.m., there is no threat to the public at this time.