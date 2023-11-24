EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Fire Department (EFD) says two people were hospitalized following a house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Firefighters were called at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 to a home in the 200 block of South Constitution Street on a report of a fire. Upon arrival, the EFD found a large fire coming from the front of the home with firefighters using a water hose to bring the flames under control.

The home suffered extensive damage, according to the EFD. Two people in the home were treated at the scene before being taken to an Emporia hospital for treatment of significant burns. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

