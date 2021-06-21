2 kids hurt, man arrested in crash in south Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children were hurt and a man is facing multiple felony charges after a crash in south Topeka Sunday night.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Southwest Burlingame Road. When they arrived, deputies found a car facing southbound in the east ditch.

Investigators discovered the car was headed north on Southwest Burlingame Road when it left the road to the east, hit a culvert and came to rest upside down and facing south in the ditch.

Jimmy D. Landis, 36, of Topeka was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with medial personnel, interference with law enforcement, child restraint violations, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

A 6-year-old and 5-year-old in the car were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office requests if anyone stopped and helped with the incident or has any information to call (785) 251-2200.