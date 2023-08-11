MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Public Works Department is preparing to temporarily close two roads for construction projects.

Monday, Aug. 14 the Public Works Department’s Street Division plans to close both westbound lanes of the 300 block of Bluemont Avenue. Crews will be closing the road for asphalt repairs, according to a press release from the City of Manhattan.

Traffic traveling west on Bluemont Avenue will be detoured north on Third Street to Vattier Street, west to Fourth Street and south back to Bluemont Avenue. The southbound lane on Third Street will be closed north of Bluemont Avenue, along with the northbound left-turn lane on Bluemont Avenue, according to the press release.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 17, workers will be starting on the second road project of the week; Riley Equipment will start work on the northeast corner of the Fort Riley Boulevard/K-18 and South Third Street intersection. According to the press release, the most north westbound right turn lane onto South Third Street from Fort Riley Boulevard will be closed.

With this closure, crews are making it available to still turn right onto South Third Street. This project is expected to be complete Thursday, Aug. 31, according to the press release.

Both of these road projects are expected to have moderate to heavy traffic, more so during commute times, so plan your drives accordingly.