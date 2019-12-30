2 men arrested after Shawnee County car chase

David W. Brooks and Tommy L. Sherrill (Photo from Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men were arrested late Sunday night for leading officers on a short car chase.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said David W. Brooks, 54, and Tommy L. Sherrill, 50, are facing multiple traffic and drug-related charges.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a pickup truck near Northwest 24 Highway and Rochester Road. Brooks, the driver, pulled into a parking lot and failed to yield.

The sheriff’s office said Brooks then drove back onto Rochester and drove north, leading officers on an approximately two-minute chase. It ended when Brooks pulled into a driveway on Northwest Wilder Road.

Brooks was arrested for multiple traffic charges including not having a valid tag on the truck, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sherrill, the passenger, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A handgun was also found in a yard near 600 Northwest Menninger and was believed to have been thrown from the truck during the chase.

The incident is under investigation.