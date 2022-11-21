Two Manhattan men were arrested in connection to a series of recent arson cases, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The Riley County Police Department reports Jacob Eyster, 22, and Ryan Eyster, 23, both of Manhattan, were arrested near Triangle Park in Aggieville for three counts of arson. They were each issued bonds of $5,000 and are currently out of police custody.

The RCPD received three reports for arson on Saturday, Nov. 19. Bushes near the intersection of North 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reportedly set on fire shortly before 11 p.m. A tree was also reported to have been set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns. The Manhattan Fire Department was able to extinguish all three fires.