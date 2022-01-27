2 men murdered identified by Junction City Police

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department identified two men who were murdered in a double homicide Wednesday afternoon.

The first victim was identified as Blake McCoy, 26, a resident of Junction City. The second victim was identified as Jeremy John Brown, 42, a resident of Pottawatomie County.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Junction City Police Department by calling (785) 762-5912 or Geary County Crime Stoppers (785) 762-8477.