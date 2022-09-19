Two men have been sentenced for shooting and injuring a Salina police officer two years ago. (File: Getty Images)

SALINA (KSNT) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a shooting that left a Salina police officer injured.

According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, and Adam Drew Humphrey, 38, both of Salina were sentenced for crimes that took place in August of 2020. Both defendants plead guilty to the charges on July 5.

Shawn Humphrey received 247 months in prison for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and 38 months for two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 285 months, or close to 24 years. He was also sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision and must register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Adam Humphrey was sentenced to 247 months in prison for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. He was also sentenced to 26 months of post-release supervision and must register as a violent offender for 15 years.

In August of 2020 Salina police conducted a traffic stop near Salina. One officer was shot and injured. Another police officer and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy were shot at but uninjured. Both men are sentenced to pay $40,762.44 in restitution to the City of Salina for the injured officer’s medical bills.