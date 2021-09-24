2 Michigan men in custody after robbing a convenience store, Jackson County Sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Michigan men are in jail after a robbery and theft at a local convenience store Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a press release Friday.

Mondre Malik Willis

According to authorities, the two Michigan men allegedly robbed the Seven Eleven store located at 111 US Hwy 75 in Holton.

The men left the premises in a white Dodge Charger.

Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area. A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle two miles south of the City of Holton and successfully stopped the vehicle on US Hwy 75 and took the men into custody.

Rory Amere Deion Gillespie

Mondre Malik Willis, 21, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for robbery, criminal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by an addicted person, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rory Amere Deion Gillespie, 20, of Flint, Michigan was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for robbery, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.