HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas.

The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of W. 6th St. around 10:07 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

During the investigation, it was revealed that illegal products were in the vehicle. Both men were arrested on distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.