TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition, according to police.